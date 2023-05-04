Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
DGCA asks Go First, which has now cancelled flights till May 15, to refund passengers

Go First said it has cancelled flights till May 9 due to operational reasons.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2023 13:48 IST
Image Source : PTI Passengers at a ticketing office of Go First airlines at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday directed crisis-hit airline Go First, which has filed for bankruptcy, to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation.

Meanwhile, Go First has suspended sale of tickets till May 15. "Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them," the regulator said in a statement.

It had issued a show cause notice to the airline after it suddenly decided to cancel flights for three days starting May 3.

After examining the reply filed by Go First, the watchdog has issued an order "under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation".

The regulator also said it is committed to minimising passenger inconvenience in view of the abrupt decision by Go First to suspend their scheduled operations without any prior intimation.

Earlier, Go First said it has cancelled flights till May 9 due to operational reasons. "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 9th May 2023 have been cancelled... A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the airline said in an update on its website.

