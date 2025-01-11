Delta Autocorp Limited marks milestone with IPO listing on NSE emerge platform

Follow us on Image Source : X Delta Autocorp Limited

Delta Autocorp Limited, a trailblazer in India’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, has officially launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is set to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey as it expands its footprint in the rapidly growing electric mobility sector.

Founded in 2016, Delta Autocorp has been at the forefront of the EV revolution in India, offering a range of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers under the Deltic brand. With a presence in over 300 dealerships spread across 25 states and Union Territories, Delta has successfully catered to the rural and semi-urban markets of Bharat, providing affordable, durable, and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

The company operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, one located in Bardhaman, West Bengal, and the other in Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh. These facilities play a crucial role in Delta’s production of electric scooters, rickshaws, loaders, garbage carts, and spare parts, contributing to its expanding product portfolio.

Delta Autocorp’s leadership team is comprised of professionals from India’s top IITs and IIMs, with over 25% of its workforce being engineers. This strong engineering foundation supports the company’s commitment to innovation, product quality, and sustainable mobility.

The launch of the IPO will enable Delta Autocorp to accelerate its growth plans, including the introduction of new electric scooter models, Electric Auto Rickshaws, and Electric Loaders. Additionally, the company plans to establish a fabrication and paint plant, further solidifying its position in the EV market.

India’s electric vehicle sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 36% by 2030, making Delta Autocorp’s IPO a prime opportunity for investors to be a part of India’s green transportation future.

The IPO launch event is scheduled for January 14, 2025, at The Umrao Hotel, Delhi-Gurugram Highway, with the ceremony commencing at 9 AM.