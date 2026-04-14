Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours: Check key features of Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, toll charges

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. The 213 km-long, six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor is in the limelight, as it is expected to cut travel time between the two cities from over 6 hours at present to around 2.5 hours. According to the government, the economic corridor will play an important role in strengthening regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major tourism and economic centres and opening new avenues for trade and development across the region.

Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Key Features

The corridor provides a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters, equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). Also, to enable seamless high-speed connectivity, the project includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three railway overbridges (ROBs), four major bridges, and 12 wayside amenities.

As the corridor passes through an ecologically sensitive region with rich biodiversity and wildlife, it has been designed to significantly reduce man-animal conflict. To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the corridor has a 12 km-long wildlife elevated corridor, one of the longest in Asia. Elevated corridors have an average height of 6 to 7 meters to accommodate even the largest mammal.

The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370-metre-long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple.

(Image Source : PIB)The corridor also includes eight animal passes.

According to the information available, the 20 km-long stretch between Ganeshpur and Asharodi features a total of 10.97 km long animal underpass designed specifically to facilitate unobstructed animal movement.

Delhi-Dehradun Toll Charges

A vehicle travelling from Delhi to Dehradun via the old route would have to pay a toll of Rs 445. Now, one will have to pay Rs 675 per trip for using the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor. If a passenger returns within 24 hours, they will have to pay Rs 1,010 for both trips. Thus, those travelling for a single day will save Rs 340.