Delhi’s PWD gives nod for building 5 new foot overbridges - Details

In a major decision to upgrade infrastructure in the national capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) has given its approval for the construction of five new foot overbridges (FOBs). The decision is aimed at improving pedestrian safety in high-footfall areas. The upcoming project will also significantly streamline traffic movement in Delhi. The PWD is slated to conduct a feasibility study on the additional pedestrian crossings.

FOBs will be constructed at these locations

According to officials, the new FOBs will be constructed at several locations, including SPM Marg near the exit of Old Delhi Railway Station, Hanuman Mandir on Ring Road near Parmanand Hospital, Uttam Nagar East Terminal, near Kendriya Vidyalaya JNU at Vedant Deshika Marg, as well as at the TPM Church at the Mehrauli-Mahipalpur signal.

A senior PWD official said in a statement, “FOBs are key to making Delhi's roads safer for pedestrians. Many stretches, especially in West Delhi, see high footfall because of residential colonies, markets, and metro connectivity.”

FOB in Uttam Nagar

While stressing the need for an FOB in Uttam Nagar, officials explained that Pankha Road is one of the busiest roads in West Delhi. The stretch begins at the Uttam Nagar terminal, meeting Najafgarh Road and the Blue Line. It later runs through Janakpuri prior to linking with Outer Ring Road at Dabri Mor.

The foot overbridge near Old Delhi Railway Station will serve as a vital safe crossing for daily commuters and help navigate the chaos outside the station. It will also reduce the risk of accidents in one of the busiest transit zones in Delhi.

A consultant will be tasked with conducting topographic surveys, as well as mapping existing utilities. The consultant’s tasks will also include recording pedestrian and vehicular counts over five days in order to assess demand. On the basis of data, at least two conceptual designs are likely to be prepared, later followed by a detailed feasibility report.

