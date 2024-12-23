Delhi Metro: DMRC to propose elevated corridor to connect Noida Airport, IGI to enhance connectivity

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to submit a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to construct a 5-km corridor to facilitate connectivity between the Noida International Airport and Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Indian Express reported.

CM Yogi will review and approve the proposal accordingly, as per Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Arun Vir Singh. He said, "The CM will review the proposal. The project’s future depends on how we achieve the funding."

Singh added, “Initially, DMRC had prepared a detailed project report to link NIAL with IGI via the expressway. However, this proposal was shelved after the UP government decided to look at the rapid rail option — a 72-km corridor connecting Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida airport."

Extension in Tughlakabad-Aerocity

Apart from the new airport link, DMRC is planning for a short corridor connecting Kalindi Kunj and Tughlakabad. This project would be a part of the Rs 950 crore Aerocity-Tughlakabad connectivity project that aims to be completed within the next three years.

This must be noted that the extension to Kalindi Kunj will provide interchange facilities with the Blue Line, Magenta Line, Aqua Line and a proposed new line from Botanical Garden to Noida’s Sector 142.

Noida International Airport to be inaugurated next year

Noida International Airport will be inaugurated in 2025. After the completion of the first phase of the airport in April 2025, Jewar Airport will have an annual capacity of 12 million passengers. Right now, the Delhi Airport has a capacity of 73.6 million, Mumbai Airport handles 52.8 million, and Bengaluru Airport has a capacity of 37.5 million passengers annually.