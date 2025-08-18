DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 launching on this date: Check locations and other details inside The scheme will be supported by an e-auction facility with apartments for sale located in Pocket 9B of Jasola, as well as sectors 16B and 19B in Dwarka.

New Delhi:

In a significant development for those looking to buy flats in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in a major announcement, said that it will launch ‘Premium Housing Scheme 2025’, offering ready-to-move-in flats. The HIG, MIG, LIG and EHS flats to be provided under the scheme are located in different locations, such as Dwarka, Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Pitampura, Rohini, and others. The scheme got LG VK Saxena’s nod in July, following a meeting in that regard.

Booking To Be Done Online

The booking for the flats can be done in online mode. Users are required to visit the official website—eservices.dda.org.in—to get more information. The scheme will be supported by an e-auction facility with apartments for sale located in Pocket 9B of Jasola, as well as sectors 16B and 19B in Dwarka.

In a post on X, DDA said, “On the auspicious day of #Janmashtami, DDA announces 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with Ready-to-move-in flats.”

The post also contains information about the locations of the properties, which are Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka, Pitampura & more.

According to a report by the Times of India, as many as 250 flats will be up for grabs through e-auction. Along with the locations mentioned above, flats will also be available in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Ashok Vihar and Shalimar Bagh for e-auction.

48 Units Designated For MIG

According to the report, the scheme features 48 units designated for the middle-income group located in Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Nand Nagri, and Pitampura. Additionally, it offers 39 high-income group flats situated in Vasant Kunj, Sector 19B of Dwarka, and Pocket 9B in Jasola. For the low-income group, 22 flats are available in Rohini.

The Delhi Development Authority, in a statement, said, “The scheme also includes 16 car garages in Pitampura and 51 scooter garages across Mall Road and Ashok Vihar, offering comprehensive options for both housing and parking in some of Delhi's most prominent localities.”