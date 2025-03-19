DDA Housing Scheme 2025: Booking for 828 LIG, EWS flats begins - Check price and other details DDA Housing Scheme 2025: There are a total of 828 flats available under the DDA Housing Scheme. Out of 828 flats, DDA is offering 624 LIG units and 204 EWS flats.

DDA Housing Scheme 2025: There is some good news for home buyers as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a new housing scheme. The online booking process under this scheme has started. If you are looking to buy a DDA flat, here's all the update you need to know.

DDA Housing Scheme 2025: Number of flats available

DDA Housing Scheme 2025: Where these flats are available

According to the information available, these flats will be available in Sirsapur and Loknayak Puram. While Sirsapur has LIG (Lower Income Group) flats, Loknayak Puram only has EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) flats.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in a statement, said that the affordable housing scheme has been started in view of the demand of the people. This scheme is different from DDA's ongoing 'Sabka Ghar Housing Scheme 2025'.

According to reports, a discount of 25 per cent will be offered to different disadvantaged sections of the society. These flats will be sold on 'first come, first serve' basis.

DDA Housing Scheme 2025: Price of DDA flats

The price of DDA flats in Sirsapur will be between Rs 17.4 lakh to Rs 17.7 lakh and in Loknayak Puram, between Rs 27 lakh to Rs 28.4 lakh.

The DDA notification states that the tentative cost does not include the charge for the water connection.

DDA's Dwarka Community Service Personnel Housing Scheme 2025

Apart from this, DDA has also launched the Dwarka Community Service Personnel Housing Scheme 2025. Under this scheme, flats are being offered to the employees working with the apartment owners of Golf View Condo, which has 349 flats in Dwarka Sector 19B. This will have certain terms and conditions.