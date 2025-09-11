DDA flats at just Rs 9 lakh: EWS flats to available in these locations, registration begins - Details DDA EWS Flats: For those interested in registration, they should note that the one-time registration fee for the DDA’s Aawas Portal has been kept at Rs 2,500.

In what turns out to be a significant step in ensuring affordable housing in Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched Jansadharan Awas Yojana 2025 with affordable flats for low-income people. Under this scheme, DDA will offer 1172 affordable EWS and Janta flats, which will be available for a price ranging between Rs 9 and 18 lakh. The registration for the flats will start on September 11, with the allotment process being based on a first-come, first-served basis.

DDA EWS Flats Location

The flats to be offered by DDA are located in Narela, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, Todapur, Dwarka, and Mangalapuri.

Dwarka Sector-14: 241 EWS flats will be available with a price tag of Rs 35 lakh each.

241 EWS flats will be available with a price tag of Rs 35 lakh each. Mangalapuri: 48 flats will be available at Rs 32 lakh each.

48 flats will be available at Rs 32 lakh each. Loknayakpuram: 108 flats of 55–58 sqm will be available with a price ranging between 29 and 32 lakhs

108 flats of 55–58 sqm will be available with a price ranging between 29 and 32 lakhs Narela: 672 EWS flats measuring 34.79 sqm will be offered at prices ranging from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

672 EWS flats measuring 34.79 sqm will be offered at prices ranging from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. Rohini: 97 Janta flats measuring 28.81 sqm will be available for a price between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 18 lakh.

97 Janta flats measuring 28.81 sqm will be available for a price between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 18 lakh. Todapur: 3 flats will be offered at Rs 18 lakh each.

3 flats will be offered at Rs 18 lakh each. Sector-19B: 3 flats will be offered at Rs 27 lakh each.

The DDA circular reads, “The family income of an applicant, as well as that of a joint/co-applicant applying for EWS flats, should not exceed Rs 10 lakh per annum, with both families considered separately. For Janta category flats, there is no income criterion.”

DDA EWS Flats: Registration Fees

For those interested in registration, they should note that the one-time registration fee for the DDA's Aawas Portal has been kept at Rs 2,500.