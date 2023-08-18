Revenue of India’s organised dairy industry to rise 14-16 pc this fiscal: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Milkmen ensure the supply of milk.

Solid demand for value-added products and stable milk utilisation will prompt a 14-16% income development for India's coordinated dairy industry this fiscal. With raw milk supply improving, there will be fewer price hikes and productivity will recuperate 20-50 basis points, said rating agency Crisil.

Last fiscal, disturbances in raw milk supply had prompted various climbs in retail milk costs, pushing up the topline 19% however affecting profitability.

"We believe the strong revenue growth in VAP (Value Added Products) seen over the past few years will continue.

This fiscal, the segment should grow 18-20 per cent and consequently, the share of VAP in overall revenue could rise to 40 per cent from 35 per cent four fiscals back," Crisil Ratings Senior Director Mohit Makhija said.

He also said that given that demand from both retail and institutional segments remained strong, the share of VAP will continue to rise and on the other hand, liquid milk revenue will grow 8-10 per cent this fiscal backed by steady demand.

Further, the report said that in the last fiscal, disruptions in raw milk supply had led to multiple hikes in retail milk prices, pushed up the topline 19 per cent but impacted profitability of the organised dairy sector.

In this milieu, given healthy balance sheets, the credit profiles of organised dairies will remain strong, he said.

The overall revenue growth of 14-16 per cent this fiscal will be driven by healthy volume growth of 9-10 per cent and by higher realisations.

"Milk price hikes will be much less intense this fiscal at around Rs 2 per litre compared with a cumulative Rs 5-7 per litre last fiscal, primarily because of two reasons -- improvement in raw milk supply on better availability of fodder, and timely vaccination and artificial insemination of cattle.

"Additionally, the full impact of previous price hikes will improve the profitability of organised dairies by 20-50 bps this fiscal to 5.

5 per cent," Crisil Ratings Director Anand Kulkarni said.

Last fiscal, milk procurement prices had risen 14 per cent on account of several challenges on the supply side such as significant increase in fodder cost, impact on yields due to cattle disease and disruptions in artificial insemination schedules.

The credit risk profiles are expected to remain stable as capex will be funded by a prudent mix of debt and equity, it added.

