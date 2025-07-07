Congestion Free Delhi: A look at BJP's big infra push for national capital To improve the traffic situation in Delhi, the government has decided to hand over four key PWD-managed road stretches to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for expansion and maintenance.

New Delhi:

Traffic jams in Delhi are not just a problem; they are a menace, as they are pretty frequent and have significantly disrupted the lives of commuters and the general public. The Delhi police recently identified around 233 locations across the national capital that are prone to traffic jams. While a committee is already working to ensure smooth traffic movement, the 'double-engine' synergy between the Centre and the Delhi government is leaving no stone unturned to streamline traffic and reduce pollution in the city. Let's take a look at some of the major projects approved by the government and their associated costs.

5 km tunnel between Shiv Murti-Mahipalpur and Nelson Mandela Road

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently stated that the Centre has approved a 5 km tunnel between Shiv Murti-Mahipalpur (Dwarka Expressway) and Nelson Mandela Road (Vasant Kunj). The construction cost of the tunnel is estimated to be Rs 3,500 crore and will constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project, which is expected to commence in 2026, will comprise two underground tubes, each with three lanes. Once completed, these six lanes will offer a signal-free alternate route between South Delhi and Dwarka/Gurugram.

The tunnel is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion on Rangpuri, Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, and National Highway 48 (NH-48). It will also serve as a key connector between Central and East Delhi and multiple major expressways and highways, including the Delhi Expressway (NE-5), NH-44, NH-10, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48), and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (NH-709B) via the Urban Extension Road (UER) and the Dwarka Expressway.

5.5 km long elevated road in Sonia Vihar

The government has also announced a 5.5 km long elevated road in the Pushta Sonia Vihar area. The estimated cost of this elevated corridor is Rs 500 crore. The elevated road will stretch from Nanaksar Gurudwara to Shani Mandir near the Uttar Pradesh border.

The elevated stretch is expected to improve connectivity in the trans-Yamuna region and significantly reduce congestion for the thousands who use this route daily.

Sahibi River Corridor



The government has also approved the construction of dedicated road corridors along both sides of the Sahibi River from South West Delhi's Dhasa to Wasai Darapur in West Delhi. The construction of corridors is expected to improve traffic flow further.

Expansion, Maintenance Four Key Road Stretches

To improve the traffic situation in Delhi, the government has decided to hand over four key PWD-managed road stretches to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for expansion and maintenance. These include

Delhi-Rohtak road or NH-10 (13.2 km from Peeragarhi to Tikri border and 6.8 km from Peeragarhi to Zakhira).

Mathura Road or NH-2 (7.5 km from Ali village to Ring Road, Ashram Junction).

MG Road or NH-148A's 8 km stretch.

Panipat To IGIA In 30 Minutes

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has promised that travel time from Haryana’s Panipat to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will be reduced to just 30 minutes from the current 3 hours by the end of this year. The Union Minister said that infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore have already been completed or are underway in and around Delhi.

“We have already completed the peripheral expressways. The Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled corridor is expected to be ready by December. So will Delhi-Jaipur. And we’re planning Rs 25,000–Rs 30,000 crore of additional projects in consultation with the Delhi government,” he was quoted as saying by ThePrint.