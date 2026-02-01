LPG cylinder gets costlier by Rs 50 ahead of Union Budget 2026; check new price in your city The oil marketing companies review the prices of LPG gas cylinders and other petroleum products every month and adjust prices accordingly.

New Delhi:

Ahead of the Union Budget today, oil marketing companies delivered a blow to LPG consumers on Sunday by increasing the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 50. There has, however, been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, and they are still available at the same rate as the last price change on April 8, 2025.

The commercial LPG cylinders are used in hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries (dhabas), and other commercial establishments.

Check the new price in your city

According to Indian Oil's official website, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,740.50 in Delhi from February 1. In Mumbai, the revised price is Rs 1,692. In Kolkata, the price has risen to Rs 1,844.50, while in Chennai it now stands at Rs 1,899.50.

City Rate February 1, 2026 (Rs) Rate January 1, 2026 (Rs) Price increase (Rs) Delhi Rs 1,740.50 1691.50 49 Kolkata Rs 1,844.50 1795.00 49.50 Mumbai Rs 1,692 1642.50 49.50 Chennai Rs 1,899.50 1849.50 50

Prices reviewed on the 1st of every month

Government-owned oil marketing companies revise LPG cylinder prices on the first day of every month. In January, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 111.

While prices were hiked in January and February this year, they had declined in November and December of the previous calendar year. In November and December last year, prices were reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. Before that, the price saw only a marginal increase of Rs 15.50 on October 1. Prior to October, commercial LPG cylinder prices had fallen for six consecutive months.

In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder stood at Rs 1,803 in March last year. It was reduced to Rs 1,762 on April 1 and further cut to Rs 1,747.50 on May 1. On June 1, the price dropped to Rs 1,723.50, followed by Rs 1,665 on July 1 and Rs 1,631.50 on August 1. The price rose slightly to Rs 1,680 on September 1, before falling to Rs 1,595.50 on October 1. It was lowered to Rs 1,590.50 on November 1 and further to Rs 1,580.50 on December 1, 2025.

ATF prices reduced

The prices of aviation fuel, or ATF, have been reduced effective February 1, 2026. In Delhi, the price of one kiloliter of ATF has decreased to $778.85, from the previous $791.48. In Indian rupees, 1,000 liters of ATF will now cost Rs 91,393.39, compared to the previous price of Rs 92,323.02. In Kolkata, the price of ATF has decreased to $817.19 or Rs 94,445.62 per kiloliter. In Mumbai, the price has been set at $778.56 or Rs 85,474.63 per kiloliter, and in Chennai at $774.26 or Rs 94,781.99 per kiloliter.

