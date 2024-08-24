Cognizant sues Infosys over allegations of trade secret, health insurance software theft

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Cognizant sues Infosys for allegedly stealing trade secrets

IT major Cognizant's subsidiary TriZetto has filed a lawsuit against Infosys in a US federal court, accusing it of stealing trade secrets and information related to healthcare insurance software. In a lawsuit filed in Texas Federal Court, Cognizant has accused the Bengaluru-headquartered company of illegally accessing data from TriZetto's software -- Facets and QNXT -- and using the same to develop and market a competing product.

Lawsuit around health insurance software

Notably, Cognizant offerings include TriZetto's Facets and QNXT, which are used by healthcare insurance firms to automate tasks. Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant has the bulk of its employees in India. As per Cognizant, Infosys misused TriZetto's software to create "Test Cases for Facets," which repackaged its data into an Infosys product. Furthermore, it has alleged that Infosys created a software to extract data from QNXT, that contained confidential TriZetto information.

Infosys denies allegations

However, Infosys issued a statement in this regard denying all allegations. The IT major asserted that it was aware of the lawsuit and will defend its position in the Texas Federal court against Cognizant's claims.

Lawsuit comes after shuffle at high-level positions

Significantly, the latest development comes after Cognizant named former Infosys executive Rajesh Varrier as global head of operations and India Chairman and Managing Director just this week. Rajesh was named after the resignation of Rajesh Nambiar, who is set to take over as Nasscom president.

Moreover, Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S is also an Infosys veteran, whose 20-year career at Infosys saw him holding various leadership roles, including as President from January 2016 through October 2022.

(With PTI Inputs)

