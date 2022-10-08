CNG, PNG prices hiked by Rs 3 per kg in Delhi-NCR. Check new rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE CNG price increased in Delhi-NCR

CNG price: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Saturday increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 3 per kg across Delhi NCR. The revised rates across the region will be in effect from today.

With the price hike, CNG will now cost Rs 78.61 per kg in Delhi.

For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 81.17 per kg.

In Gurugram, CNG will now cost Rs 86.94 per kg.

The city gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb.

On Friday, IGL announced a hike in the price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi to Rs 53.59 per SCM.

The new price will be in effect from today.

For Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to Rs 53.46 per SCM, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 51.79 per SCM.

The IGL also shared the price of PNG in other cities including Karnal, Rewari, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli, Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur.

Earlier in Mumbai, City gas utility Mahanagar Gas had increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 6/kg and by Rs 4/ SCM respectively in and around the megapolis from Monday midnight.

Accordingly, the revised retail price of CNG will be Rs 86/kg and domestic PNG will be Rs 52.50/SCM, MGL said in a statement on Monday evening.

(With inputs from ANI)

