Get Rs 10 lakh cover for just 45 paise: Know about India's cheapest insurance

India's cheapest insurance cover: In today's world, the need and importance of insurance have increased significantly. Usually, people have to pay thousands of rupees every year for life insurance. Today, we are going to tell you about an insurance scheme that provides the cheapest insurance coverage in the country. Yes, and this is from the IRCTC. The IRCTC provides a highly affordable insurance scheme, providing coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for railway passengers for just 45 paise. Let's take a deeper look into this affordable insurance plan offered by IRCTC.

Who is eligible for IRCTC insurance cover?

According to IRCTC, this insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh is available only to those passengers who book tickets online through IRCTC. Under the scheme, insurance cover is available only on confirmed, RAC and partially confirmed tickets. The travel insurance is not applicable for children below 5 years of age who book the ticket without a berth/seat. However, this is applicable for children 5-11 years of age who book the ticket with or without a berth. The coverage of hospitalisation expenses in case of injury is different from death/permanent total disability/partial disability.

Rs 10 lakh in case of death

Under this insurance scheme of IRCTC, you get a cover of Rs 10 lakh in case of death in a train accident, Rs 10 lakh in case of complete permanent disability, Rs 7.5 lakh in case of permanent partial disability, Rs 2 lakh for hospitalisation expenses in case of injury and Rs 10,000 for transportation of the dead body. According to IRCTC, the claim/liability will be between the policyholder and the policy company.

It is important to note that this insurance facility is completely optional. However, opting for Rs 10 lakh coverage for just 45 paise is a smart decision. Millions of passengers travel by train every day across the country, often covering hundreds or even thousands of kilometers. Unfortunately, accidents or emergencies can occur unexpectedly. In such cases, utilising this facility provided by IRCTC offers only benefits and no drawbacks.

