Changes to several rules will come into effect from August 1: Check here

Several rules often change with the inception of every new month. In line with that, the month of August will also witness some changes that may have an effect on your pocket. Some of the rules that are changing from August 1 and are likely to affect your expenses are:

1. LPG Gas cylinder price: One of the most needed components of every household, the LPG cylinders are widely used for cooking. The prices of the LPG gas cylinder are fixed on the first day of every month and hence need to be checked for. It will be crucial to see how the prices turn out as 19 kg commercial cylinder price was reduced by the government in July.

2. HDFC Bank credit card rules: HDFC Bank has brought in some changes for its credit card holders that will come into effect from August 1. According to new rules by the private bank, all rental transactions processed through third-party payment apps like CRED, PayTM, and Cheque among others will incur a 1 per cent fee on the transaction amount. This fee is limited to ₹3000 per transaction. However, fuel expenses of less than ₹15,000 per transaction will not attract any extra charge. Moreover, the HDFC Bank has also revised the late payment charge process, depending on the outstanding amount from ₹100 to ₹1,300. From August 1, the HDFC Bank will also implement changes in its Tata Neu Infinity and Tata Neu Plus credit cards.

3. Google Maps changes rules: Google Maps has become a crucial part of our travelling. And now it has also announced some changes that will come into effect from August 1. In India, the company has reduced its service charges by up to 70 per cent. However, this will pose no effect on common users as Google levies no additional charge on them.

