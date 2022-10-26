CBDT extends due date for filing Income Tax Return for AY 2022-23 to November 7

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing of income tax audit report for Assessment Year 2022-23 from 31st September 2022 to 7th November 2022 for companies.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the board said: "In consequence of the extension of due date for various reports of audit in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (I) of section 139 of the Act to 071h October 2022 by Circular No. 19/2022 dated 30.09.2022, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in exercise of its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act,1961 (Act), extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is 31 st October 2022 in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (I) of section 139 of the Act, to 071h November, 2022."
CBDT, the tax administration arm of the government, had extended the deadline for filing audit reports by 7 days last month to October 7.
