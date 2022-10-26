CBDT extends due date for filing Income Tax Return for AY 2022-23 to November 7

Follow us on Image Source : PTI This is the second extension by the income tax department.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing of income tax audit report for Assessment Year 2022-23 from 31st September 2022 to 7th November 2022 for companies.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the board said: "In consequence of the extension of due date for various reports of audit in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (I) of section 139 of the Act to 071h October 2022 by Circular No. 19/2022 dated 30.09.2022, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in exercise of its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act,1961 (Act), extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is 31 st October 2022 in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (I) of section 139 of the Act, to 071h November, 2022."

CBDT, the tax administration arm of the government, had extended the deadline for filing audit reports by 7 days last month to October 7.

