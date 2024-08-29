Bank Holidays September 2024: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month | Check state-wise list here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Bank Holidays September 2024: Banks in India will be closed for a total of 15 days in September 2024, including all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays along with the public holiday. Bank customers should note that the list of holidays varies by state, as different regions celebrate their own festivals. This September, banks will remain shut on occasions such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday, and Pang-Lhabsol, among others listed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Despite the closures, online banking services will remain fully operational, allowing customers to conduct transactions through bank websites, mobile apps, or ATMs for any urgent needs. Customers are advised to plan their visits to bank branches carefully, taking the non-working dates into account.

State-wise full list of Bank Holidays

Date Day Occasion States Sept 1 Sunday Weekend closure All over India Sept 4 Wednesday Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva Assam Sept 7 Saturday Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa. Sept 8 Sunday Weekend closure All over India Sept 14 Saturday Karma Puja/First Onam, second Saturday (Weekend closure) All over India Sept 15 Sunday Weekend closure All over India Sept 16 Monday Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (bara vafat) Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Uttara Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Sept 17 Tuesday Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) Sikkim and Chhattisgarh Sept 18 Wednesday Pang-Lhabsol Sikkim Sept 20 Friday Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi Jammu and Kashmir Sept 21 Saturday Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day Kerala Sept 22 Sunday Weekend closure All over India Sept 23 Monday Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Jammu and Kashmir Sept 28 Saturday Fourth Saturday (Weekend closure) All over India Sept 29 Sunday Weekend closure All over India

Bank holiday calendar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in coordination with state governments determines the bank holiday calendar, accounting for national/state holidays, cultural or religious observances, and operational necessities. The full list of bank holidays for the year is disseminated by the RBI through official channels, ensuring transparency and coordination across financial institutions.

According to the RBI, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.

Also Read: Reliance AGM 2024: Isha Ambani says Reliance Retail will foray into luxury jewellery business soon

Also Read: IndiGo share price falls 3 per cent, Rakesh Gangwal looks to exit company by selling his stake