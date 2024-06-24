Bank Holidays July 2024: Banks to remain closed for 12 days | Check state-wise full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Bank Holidays July 2024: The banks across the country will remain closed for 12 days in July this year due to regional holidays and weekend closures. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the complete list of bank holidays for the year and as per the RBI's holiday list, banks across the country will be closed for a total of 12 days this month, including both the second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays. Banks operate on the first and third Saturdays of each month but remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Despite the closures, online banking services will remain operational, allowing customers to conduct transactions through bank websites, mobile apps, or ATMs for urgent requirements. However, customers are urged to plan visits to bank branches carefully, considering the non-working dates.

State-wise full list of Bank Holidays in July 2024

DATE DAY HOLIDAY STATES July 3 Wednesday Beh Dienkhlam Meghalaya July 6 Saturday MHIP Day Mizoram July 7 Sunday Weekend closure All over India July 8 Monday Kang (Rathajatra) Manipur July 9 Tuesday Drukpa Tshe-zi Sikkim July 13 Saturday Weekend closure All over India July 14 Sunday Weekend closure All over India July 16 Tuesday Harela Uttarakhand July 17 Wednesday Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura July 21 Sunday Weekend closure All over India July 27 Saturday Weekend closure All over India July 28 Sunday Weekend closure All over India

Bank holiday calendar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in coordination with state governments determines the bank holiday calendar, accounting for national/state holidays, cultural or religious observances, and operational necessities. The full list of bank holidays for the year is disseminated by the RBI through official channels, ensuring transparency and coordination across financial institutions.

According to the RBI, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.

