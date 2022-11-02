Bank holidays in November 2022 - Full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI List of bank holidays in November 2022

Bank holidays in November 2022: Banking operations will remain restricted on certain days in the month of November, as per the details shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It should be noted that online banking services will continue to function regardless of bank holidays.

Bank holidays in November 2022 will differ according to states and regions.

While some bank holidays will be observed nationwide, others will be treated as local holidays.

Banks will remain closed for a total of 10 days in the month of November. However, this will not be uniformly applicable across all states and regions.

In case you have important bank-related work, you must check the below list of bank holidays in November 2022.

Bank holidays in November 2022

November 1 - Kannada rajyotsava/Kut

November 8 - Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima

November 11 - Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival

November 23 - Seng Kutsnem

Other than the mentioned holidays, banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and on Sundays.

November 12: Second Saturday

November 13: Sunday

November 20: Sunday

November 26: Fourth Saturday

November 27: Sunday

