Bank holidays: A complete state-wise list of bank holidays in February 2025 | Check here

Bank holidays: The month of February is set to feature multiple bank holidays across India due to national festivals, regional events, and religious celebrations. With a total of 8 non-working days scheduled for the month, staying informed is essential for managing your personal or business banking activities without disruptions.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s recently released list, these holidays include state-specific observances declared by various state governments, alongside regular closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. States like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are among those with key holidays during this period.

State-specific bank holidays

India's bank holidays often depend on regional festivities and observances, leading to differences across states. However, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks uniformly observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Notably, if a month includes a fifth Saturday, banks remain operational on that day.

List of holidays in February 2025

Date Holiday States February 2, 3, 2025 Vasant Panchami Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal and Tripura February 12, 2025 Guru Ravidas Jayanti Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh February 15, 2025 Lui-Ngai-Ni Manipur February 19, 2025 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Maharashtra February 20, 2025 Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day / Mizoram State Day Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram February 26, 2025 Maha Shivaratri National except Bihar, Goa, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry February 28, 2025 Losar Sikkim

Online banking services remain unaffected

While banks may be closed physically, digital banking options like Net banking, mobile banking, and UPI services will continue to function uninterrupted. However, prolonged holidays could lead to disruptions in ATM cash availability. Customers are advised to ensure that their online banking services are active and linked to their registered mobile numbers to facilitate transactions.

