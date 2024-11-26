Bank holidays in December 2024: Banks are closed on THESE 17 days | State-wise list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Banks are closed on 17 days in December 2024

Banks in different states in India will observe several holidays in December 2024, depending on the national and regional celebrations. The Reserve Bank of India issues a calender of these holidays so that the customers can plan their visit to the bank for their financial transactions.

In the month of December, the banks will remain closed on 17 days. However, the pan-India banks will not be closed for 17 days and the closure will vary as per the state traditions, celebrations.Moreover, other banking facilities including the ATMs, online banking and UPI will work uniterrupted on these days.

List of Bank holidays in December

Here is the list of entire holidays and the state where the banks will observe them.