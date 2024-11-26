Tuesday, November 26, 2024
     
Bank holidays in December 2024: Banks are closed on THESE 17 days | State-wise list

Banks will remain closed for 17 days, varying as per states, in the month of December 2024. Get the complete list of holidays including Christmas and Christmas eve among others.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2024 19:21 IST
Banks are closed on 17 days in December 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Banks are closed on 17 days in December 2024

Banks in different states in India will observe several holidays in December 2024, depending on the national and regional celebrations. The Reserve Bank of India issues a calender of these holidays so that the customers can plan their visit to the bank for their financial transactions.

In the month of December, the banks will remain closed on 17 days. However, the pan-India banks will not be closed for 17 days and the closure will vary as per the state traditions, celebrations.Moreover, other banking facilities including the ATMs, online banking and UPI will work uniterrupted on these days.

List of Bank holidays in December

Here is the list of entire holidays and the state where the banks will observe them.

  1. December 1 (Sunday): Weekend holiday applicable all India
  2. December 3 (Tuesday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier, the banks will remain closed in Goa only
  3. December 8 (Sunday): Weekend holiday applicable all India
  4. December 12 (Tuesday): Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed  on the occasion of Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma
  5. December 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday applicable all India
  6. December 15 (Sunday): Weekend holiday applicable all India
  7. December 18 (Wednesday): Bank to remain closed in Meghalaya on death anniversary of U SoSo Tham
  8. December 19 (Thursday): Banks to remain closed in Goa on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day
  9. December 22 (Sunday): Weekend holiday applicable all India
  10. December 24 (Tuesday): On the occasion of Christmas Eve banks will remain closed in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
  11. December 25 (Wednesday): Christmas holiday applicable all India
  12. December  26 (Thursday): Bank will remain closed in Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya on the occasion of Christmas celebrations
  13. December 27 (Friday): Banks to remain closed in Nagaland only on the occasion of Christmas celebrations
  14. December 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday holiday applicable all India
  15. December 29 (Sunday): Weekend holiday applicable all India
  16. December 30 (Monday): Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya on the occasion of U Kiang Nangbah
  17. December 31 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Sikkim on New Year’s Eve/Namsoong?Lossong      
