Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks to remain shut on THESE days, check complete list

Bank holidays: April will witness 14 days when banks will remain closed in different states. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shared the list of holidays for banks in the upcoming month that includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays as well as public holidays. The scheduling of these holidays is overseen by the RBI and respective state governments.

List of bank holidays

April 1, 2024: Banks will remain shut to compensate for March 31 to close their yearly accounts. March 31 is also Easter Day. Banks will remain open in Mizoram, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

April 5, 2024: Bank Holiday will be observed in Telangana and Jammu on the occasion of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida.

April 9, 2024: Banks in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu will reamin shut in view of Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.

April 10, 2024: Banks to remain shut in view of Id-ul-Fitr in Kerala.

April 11, 2024: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal) will be a holiday in all states except Chandigarh, Sikkim, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.

April 13, 2024 (second Saturday): Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar for Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival.

April 15, 2024: Banks are closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

April 16, 2024: For Ram Navami, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, HImachal Pradesh.

April 20, 2024: Banks are closed in Tripura.

