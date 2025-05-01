Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks to remain closed in these states on May 1 for Labour Day - Full list Bank Holidays in May 2025: According to the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in several states will remain closed on May 1, 2205.

Labour Day, Bank Holidays in May 2025: May 1 is observed as Labour Day across the world. It is also known as May Day and is observed to celebrate the contributions of the working class. May Day was celebrated for the first time as a labour holiday on May 1, 1889. The day is marked as a bank holiday in several states. Along with this, May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day, commonly referred to as Maharashtra Divas or Din. The day commemorates the formation of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. Therefore, customers are advised to check the list of bank holidays before planning their visit to the bank.

Labour Day, Bank Holidays in May 2025

Bank holidays vary from state to state according to national, regional, and religious festivities. Here's the list of regions where banks will remain closed on May 1, 2025 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day (May Day).

Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kerala, Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar on May 1, 2025.

Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2025

Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore on May 9, 2025 (Friday): Banks to remain closed in Kolkata on Friday, May 9, 2025, to observe the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Buddha Purnima on May 12, 2025 (Monday): Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Sikkim State Day on May 16, 2025 (Friday): Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16, to observe State Day.

Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam on May 26, 2025 (Monday): Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti on May 29 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

