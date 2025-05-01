Advertisement
  Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks to remain closed in these states on May 1 for Labour Day - Full list

Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks to remain closed in these states on May 1 for Labour Day - Full list

Bank Holidays in May 2025: According to the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in several states will remain closed on May 1, 2205.

Raghwendra Shukla
New Delhi:

Labour Day, Bank Holidays in May 2025: May 1 is observed as Labour Day across the world. It is also known as May Day and is observed to celebrate the contributions of the working class. May Day was celebrated for the first time as a labour holiday on May 1, 1889. The day is marked as a bank holiday in several states. Along with this, May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day, commonly referred to as Maharashtra Divas or Din. The day commemorates the formation of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. Therefore, customers are advised to check the list of bank holidays before planning their visit to the bank. 

According to the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in several states will remain closed on May 1, 2205. 

Bank holidays vary from state to state according to national, regional, and religious festivities. Here's the list of regions where banks will remain closed on May 1, 2025 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day (May Day).

Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kerala, Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar on May 1, 2025.

Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2025

Banks will remain closed on these days this month.

Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore on May 9, 2025 (Friday): Banks to remain closed in Kolkata on Friday, May 9, 2025, to observe the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Buddha Purnima on May 12, 2025 (Monday): Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Sikkim State Day on May 16, 2025 (Friday): Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16, to observe State Day.

Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam on May 26, 2025 (Monday): Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti on May 29 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Full List of Bank Holidays in 2025

11 January 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
25 January 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
26 January 2025 Republic Day Sunday
8 February 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
22 February 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
26 February 2025 Maha Shivaratri Wednesday
8 March 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
14 March 2025 Holi Friday
22 March 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
30 March 2025 Ugadi Sunday
12 April 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
13 April 2025 Vaisakhi Sunday
14 April 2025 Ambedkar Jayanti Monday
18 April 2025 Good Friday Friday
26 April 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
1 May 2025 May Day Thursday
10 May 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
24 May 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
6 June 2025 Bakrid/Eid al-Adha Friday
14 June 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
28 June 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
12 July 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
26 July 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
9 August 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
15 August 2025 Independence Day Friday
15 August 2025 Janmashtami Friday
23 August 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
13 September 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
27 September 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
2 October 2025 Gandhi Jayanti Thursday
11 October 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
20 October 2025 Diwali Monday
25 October 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
8 November 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
22 November 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
13 December 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
25 December 2025 Christmas Day Thursday
Top News

