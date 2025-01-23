Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 23 in your state? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bank holiday on January 23.

Bank holiday: All banks, including private and public sector banks, will remain closed on Thursday on account of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday and Vir Surendra Sai Jayanti. However, the closure is not nationwide. Banks will remain shut only in West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. The RBI categorises bank holidays under specific regulations like the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and banks’ closing of accounts. These holidays are officially communicated through the RBI's website and notifications to banks.

Every year on January 23, Parakram Diwas is commemorated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The idea to celebrate January 23rd as Parakram Diwas was officially proposed by the government of India in 2021. Veer Surendra Sai was a freedom fighter from Odisha. He fought against the British rule in India after they dethroned the rulers of the Sambalpur State as he was the legal heir. He was born on 23 January 1809.

State-specific bank holidays

India's bank holidays often depend on regional festivities and observances, leading to differences across states. However, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks uniformly observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Notably, if a month includes a fifth Saturday, banks remain operational on that day.

National holidays for banks

Apart from state-specific holidays, banks nationwide are closed on key national holidays, including Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

Online banking services remain unaffected

While banks may be closed physically, digital banking options like Net banking, mobile banking, and UPI services will continue to function uninterrupted. However, prolonged holidays could lead to disruptions in ATM cash availability. Customers are advised to ensure that their online banking services are active and linked to their registered mobile numbers to facilitate transactions.

