Bangladesh violence: Air India, Indigo, and Vistara cancel flights to Dhaka as situation aggravates

As uncertainty loomed over Bangladesh amid violence, several Indian airlines cancelled or put their flights on pause on Tuesday. Air India cancelled the morning flight to Dhaka from Delhi. IndiGo and Vistara also cancelled all their flights to the Bangladesh capital today. Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

"Air India cancelled its morning flight to Dhaka and will take a decision later in the day on whether to operate its evening flight to the Bangladesh capital," an airline official.

As per schedule, Air India is to operate two flights daily to Dhaka from Delhi.

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson had said in a statement on Monday.

Indigo Airlines also issued a travel advisory in view of unrest in Bangladesh. "In view of the ongoing situation in Dhaka, all flights scheduled for tomorrow have unfortunately been cancelled. We understand that this may cause significant inconvenience and disruption to your travel plans and we sincerely regret this development," Indigo said in an X post on Monday.

