Attention PAN cardholders: Here's how to check if your PAN card is active or not

Attention PAN card holders. If you are using the PAN card, then you must know whether your PAN card is active or not. The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is a crucial document for financial transactions and if you have recently applied for a new PAN card or have an existing one, it is essential to know how to check if your PAN card is active or not.

Understanding PAN card activation

After you apply for a PAN card, it goes through a process of verification and activation by the Income Tax Department. After it is activated, your PAN card becomes a valid identification for various financial and government-related purposes, influencing factors that contribute to your CIBIL Score. hence, it is important to check the active status periodically, especially if you have not used your PAN card for an extended period, as maintaining an active and accurate financial profile positively impacts your CIBIL Score.

Because of the duplication, the Central governemnt has deactivated more than 11 lakh PAN cards. Moreover, over 1,500 PAN cards have been identified as fake as they were provided to either an individual with a false identity or to non-existing individuals.

Many individuals have more than one PAN card due to an error. However, it is important to check if their PAN card is still active or not. Check the following the steps to find out whether their PAN card is still active or not.

How to check if your PAN card is active or not?