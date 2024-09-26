Follow us on Image Source : PTI Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Director Anant Ambani, bp CEO Murray Auchincloss and Jio-bp CEO Harish Mehta during the inauguration of the 500th Jio-bp pulse EV-charging station at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Director Anant Mukesh Ambani and BP CEO Murray Auchincloss on Wednesday inaugurated Jio-BP’s 500th charging station at the Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The Jio-BP joint venture between RIL and BP has rapidly expanded its charging network, positioning itself as a key player in the Indian EV revolution.

"The commissioning of the EV-charging station enables access for guests at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Plaza and Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, marking the installation of the 500th Jio-bp pulse charging point in India," a company statement said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Rapid expansion and innovation

Jio-bp has increased its EV charging network from 1300 to 5,000 in just one year, 95% of them are fast charging stations. The company boasts an initial uptime of 96% and offers the highest quality 480KW chargers in premium locations such as malls, corporate parks and public parking lots, ensuring an experience without louder and faster for users.

Commitment to green mobility

Ambani highlighted the important role GeoBP plays in driving EV adoption in India, citing its rapid expansion and reliability. The merged entity is also integrating Reliance’s solar panels with Green Electron in line with its broader objective of promoting sustainable green mobility across the country.

BP’s transformation ideas

Auchincloss stressed that bp is focused on scale, speed and strategic locations in its ongoing transformation to become an integrated energy company. He said the Geo-BP partnership brings a unique customer value proposition by providing flexible and reliable EV charging solutions.

Future developments in EV charging

Jio-BP is consolidating its position as India's fastest-growing and most reliable EV charging network, focused on sustainability, innovation and customer satisfaction, and continuing for India, the shift-throw has taken place.

