After Delhi Metro, IRCTC will soon offer tickets for RRTS: Here’s how to book tickets online

Here comes a piece of good news for the metro commuters. The Indian Railway and National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) joined hands to promote the 'One India - One Ticket' initiative to enhance the travel experience for passengers on main line railway and Namo Bharat trains. The Indian Railways in a statement said the collaboration will provide a seamless travel solution, making it easier for passengers to book and travel using both the Indian Railways and the RRTS services.

How One India-One Ticket services work?

After buying an IRCTC train e-ticket, commuters can also book Namo Bharat train tickets for up to eight travellers in a single transaction. The railways said that the option to book RRTS tickets will be available on the PNR confirmation page and through the user’s booking history.

Users must note that each RRTS ticket will come with a unique QR code, which will be printed on the electronic reservation slip (ERS) and the QR codes will be valid for four days: the day before the RRTS journey, the journey date itself, and two days after.

Moreover, the commuters will receive an individual Namo Bharat ticket with its own QR code, ensuring a smooth travel experience. The Namo Bharat tickets booked under a single train reservation will share the same origin and destination.

How to book One India-One Ticket online?

You can book tickets up to 120 days in advance, in line with the current railway reservation window and once you successfully book Namo Bharat tickets, users will receive confirmation via SMS and email, with QR code details sent to their registered contact points.

To cancel the tickets, users will receive a full refund for the RRTS fare, although the IRCTC convenience fee, payment gateway charges, and taxes will be non-refundable. They can simply scan their RRTS QR codes at station entry gates using ERS or the mobile application to access their journey.

How to book RRTS ticket on IRCTC site

You can book Namo Bharat train tickets through the IRCTC platform. If a nearby RRTS station is available, you will be prompted to book an RRTS ticket after purchasing their train ticket. If they initially decline, then they can return to their booking history to book an RRTS ticket later.

Moreover, the users can book Namo Bharat train tickets for same-day travel even without purchasing a rail ticket. The NCRTC said it is also considering offering one-day to three-day unlimited travel passes to enhance tourism in the Delhi NCR region.