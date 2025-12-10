Adani Group to invest up to Rs 12 lakh crore in India by 2031: Gautam Adani The group is building the world’s largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, spreading over 520 square km. At full capacity by 2030, this park is expected to generate 30 GW of green energy, which would be equivalent to powering over 60 million homes per annum.

Dhanbad:

Ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group is all set to invest up to Rs 12 lakh crore in India in the next six years, chairman Gautam Adani said. The sizeable investments will be made in infrastructure, mining, renewable energy and ports, among others, he said. "There is huge investment potential. We will invest Rs 10 to 12 lakh crore in India in the next six years," Adani told PTI.

The corporate India and industrialists are aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for self-reliance, a mission described as "India's new Independence", the billionaire said.

"Struggle for achieving self-reliance is on...the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has also given a call for this...That is a new Independence. That is what every industrialist and every group is working on," Adani told PTI.

He was here to attend the centenary celebrations of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. The proposed investment will include infrastructure, technology, energy transition, ports and other things, he said.

"We have invested to become one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy companies...We are preparing for a scale of expansion that matches India’s aspirations for the next decade,” Adani said.

The group is building the world’s largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, spreading over 520 square km. At full capacity by 2030, this park is expected to generate 30 GW of green energy, which would be equivalent to powering over 60 million homes per annum.

Besides, the group has plans to expand mining and materials - from extracting various ores to making metals, alloys and finished products for the green transition. Asked about the challenges faced by him and his group, Adani said these are "part of the game and part of the journey", and added that "Indian industry today sees itself as a partner in nation building".

He reiterated that India's sovereignty in the 21st century will depend on "the nation's command over its natural resources and its energy systems". Delivering his keynote address at IIT ISM's 100th year, Adani had announced the group's plans to invest over USD 75 billion in the space of energy transition over the next five years.

He emphasised that the global green energy transition is emerging as the largest industry of the present time, worth several trillion dollars over the coming decades.

It will fuel the rise of electricity-based manufacturing, green steel, green fertilisers, hydrogen ecosystems, and the critical infrastructure that AI and digital economies depend on, he said.

The Adani Group is a diversified organisation comprising 11 publicly traded companies. Adani, 62, is a first-generation entrepreneur to lead a business group to a market capitalisation of over USD 200 billion.

