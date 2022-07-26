Adani Enterprises Ltd Annual General Meeting LIVE Updates: Chairman Gautam Adani addresses AGM

Tuesday, July 26, 2022
     
Updated on: July 26, 2022 10:20 IST
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Enterprises Ltd AGM Annual General Meeting: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani is addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Adani Enterprises Ltd. Adani Enterprises Limited is an Indian multinational publicly-listed holding company and a part of Adani Group. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad and primarily forays into mining and trading of coal and iron ore. Adani Group through its various subsidiaries also ventures into airport operations, edible oils, road, rail and water infrastructure, data centers, and solar manufacturing, among others.

To catch every update, tune into the webcast link for Chairman's address: https://ecpl.live/cdsl/adani/media/

Live updates : Adani Enterprises Ltd AGM Annual General Meeting

  • Jul 26, 2022 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    5G spectrum auction begins online

    Reliance Jio, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are the four major participants in the auction

  • Jul 26, 2022 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    "We laid foundation to seek broader expansion outside India", says Adani

    During his address at the Annual General Meeting 2022, Adani spoke of combined group market capitalization and of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. He also said, "We laid foundation to seek broader expansion outside India."

  • Jul 26, 2022 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Gautam Adani addresses Annual General Meeting 2022

    Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group addressed the shareholders' Annual General Meeting 2022.

