Aadhar Card update: Free service to end on September 14, check step-by-step guide here

Aadhar Card update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a revalidation requirement for Aadhaar cards issued over 10 years ago that have not been updated since their issuance. Aadhaar holders are required to submit proof of identity and proof of address documents by September 14 to ensure their Aadhaar details remain accurate and up-to-date. After the deadline, individuals who have not updated their Aadhaar cards will incur a Rs 50 fee for any subsequent changes.

The revalidation process for Aadhaar involves submitting your Aadhaar number along with either demographic or biometric information to the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR). UIDAI then authenticates the submitted details by cross-referencing them with its existing database to ensure accuracy. This thorough verification process confirms the correctness of your information, and upon successful verification, your details will be updated in UIDAI's records.

How to update your Aadhar Card online :

Visit the official website:

Go to the UIDAI official website.

Login to My Aadhaar:

Click on "My Aadhaar" and select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the dropdown.

You will be redirected to the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal.

Login with your Aadhaar number:

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the Captcha code.

Click on "Send OTP". You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP to log in.

Select the fields to update:

You can update details like name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email ID.

Select the field(s) you want to update.

Upload supporting documents:

Upload scanned copies of the required supporting documents, such as identity proof, address proof, etc., based on the updates you are making.

Ensure that the documents are in the prescribed format and size.

Review and Submit:

Review the updated information carefully.

Submit the form once you have verified all the details.

Receive Acknowledgement:

After submitting the update request, you will receive an acknowledgement receipt with an Update Request Number (URN). You can use this URN to check the status of your update request. Visit the Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Center (if required):

What happens if Aadhaar is not updated by September 14?

If you fail to update your Aadhaar card by the September 14 deadline, you will be required to pay a fee of Rs 50 for any subsequent updates. The UIDAI has mandated this revalidation for Aadhaar cards issued over 10 years ago that have not been updated since, to ensure all details remain accurate and up-to-date.

