7th Pay Commission: Centre likely to announce DA hike for govt employees in cabinet meeting today

7th Pay Commission latest news today: Here comes a big update for the Central government employees as they are waiting for a hike in their salary. Media reports suggest that the Central government employees and pensioners will likely get a Diwali gift as the Union Cabinet is expected to announce a hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) during its special meeting on Thursday. Last year, the central government announced the DA hike in the first week of October.

Last month, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers had written a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressing concerns over a delay in the DA/DR hike announcement.

The confederation in the letter wrote that there is discontent among employees and pensioners due to the delay in the announcement of DA/ DR and added that Durga Puja festival is approaching and the PLB (performance-linked bonus) and adhoc bonus too are to be declared.

Check how much DA will be hiked

Various media reports suggest the central government is likely to announce a 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance this time for Central government employees. If the Centre makes the announcement, the DA will increase from 50 per cent to 53 per cent of the basic pay.

Check how much salary will increase

After the 3% DA hike, the salary of the central government employees with a basic salary of around Rs 18,000 per month, will increase to the range of Rs 540-720 per month, effective from July 1, 2024.

Why Centre hike DA for employees

The Centre announces a dearness allowance for the government employees twice a year — January and July to help them cope with rising inflation and price rise. Right now, over one crore central government employees and pensioners are getting a 50 per cent dearness allowance.

In March this year, the central government had hiked dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 50 per cent of the basic pay. The government also increased dearness relief (DR) by 4 per cent.