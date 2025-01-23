50 new Amrit Bharat to be launched soon, trains to have 22 coaches with pantry cars, other luxuries: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amir Bharat trains.

New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the train passengers. The Indian Railways is going to produce a set of 50 new Amrit Bharat trains to enhance the rain connectivity. Speaking to TOI, U Subba Rao, General Manager of Indian Railways’ Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai said they have an order for 50 Amrit Bharat trains, 25 of these will be manufactured by ICF and the rest of the 25 trains will be prepared by the RCF Kapurthala. He said these are 22 coach trains and there will be a pantry car as well with a mix of general and second class coaches.

He stated that the ICF is targeting 6 Amrit Bharat trains this fiscal year which will be improved versions of the prototypes that were launched earlier and added that the RCF is also likely to roll out some Amrit Bharat trains this fiscal year.

Saying that the ICF has so far produced 81 trains of version 2, he said earlier two rakes of Version 1 were rolled out in 2018 and 2019. “We have got an order for a total of 97 trains, my estimate is that this year we will be able to produce 6 more trains,” he said.

He further added that the ICF is rolling out 8 car trains but because of the popularity of Vande Bharat, it has been asked to produce longer 20 car trains now. “That is the reason there is a slight delay in rolling out new Vande Bharat trains, however the coach production number remains on track though,” he said.

New Amrit Bharat trains: Check modern amenities

Foldable Snack table

Mobile holder

Foldable bottle holder

Improved seats and berth

Radium-illuminated flooring strip

Tejas type Gangway

160KN Air Spring bogie

Automatic-soap dispenser

Streamlined-LED light fitting

Amrit Bharat train: Check new features