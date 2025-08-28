10-hour workday? This state may increase working hours for private sector staff | All you need to know The labour department is working on five significant changes in the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017.

Mumbai:

Amid debate over work-life balance following remarks by some industry leaders, the Maharashtra Government is considering a proposal that could impact the daily work routine of private sector employees. According to Labour Minister Akash Fundkar, the state government is considering increasing the maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from the present nine to 10 hours a day. According to reports, the state labour department presented the proposal to the state Cabinet during its meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Fundkar said that the proposed changes are being studied to bring flexibility to workplaces and align state labour laws with international practices.

Expected Changes

According to reports, the labour department is working on five significant changes in the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017. The Act governs working hours in shops, hotels, entertainment venues, and other businesses in the state.

“No adult worker will be required or allowed to work in any establishment for more than 10 hours on any day,” reported HT, quoting the proposed amendment in section 12 of the Act.

Officials have also suggested increasing the permissible overtime from 125 to 144 hours within three months and revising provisions related to continuous working hours, including mandatory breaks.

Six Hours At A Stretch

The report said that it has been proposed that an adult should be allowed to work over six hours at a stretch only when it includes a half-hour break. Currently, an employee can work for up to five hours consecutively.

“Once the labour codes are finalised, women will also get to work at late hours. In the existing rules, shops and establishments with 10 or less workers were not covered under our ministry. The new proposal raises the number to 20,” he said, stressing that no final decision has been taken on any of the issues yet.

The department has argued that the proposed changes would provide a more comfortable working environment, particularly for women, and address the long-standing concerns of employees and employers alike.

With PTI inputs