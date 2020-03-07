Yes Bank's reconstruction draft bill being studied, depositors' money not at risk at all: SBI chairman

SBI chairman

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Yes Bank crisis Saturday said that a plan has been received by SBI and the legal team is working on the plan. We had informed through the stock exchange that SBI board has given in-principle approval of exploring the possibility of picking up a stake of up to 49% in the crisis-hit bank.

Addressing a presser, SBI Chairman said, "There are many potential investors who have approached us after seeing the scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank. Our investment and legal teams are looking into the draft scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank."

The total quantum of investment in Yes Bank is at Rs 2,450 crore, said SBI chairman assuring that depositors’ money not at risk at all.