Vodafone-Idea to hike mobile call, data charges from 3 December

Telecom operator Vodafone-Idea on Sunday announced a hike in mobile calls and data charges from December 3. The company has announced new plans for prepaid product and services with 2 days, 28 days, 84 days, 365 days validity. A rough calculation showed that the new plans are costlier up to 42% compared to earlier plans.

"Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s leading telecom service provider, today announced new tariffs/plans for its prepaid products and services. New plans will be available across India starting 00:00 hours of 3 December 2019," the company said in a statement.

Earlier, Vodafone Idea had announced it will increase mobile service rates from December 1 in the wake of ongoing financial stress. "To ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world-class digital experiences, Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective December 1," the company said in a statement today.

The debt-ridden Vodafone Idea, however, did not disclose the range or details of the proposed tariff hike. Vodafone-Idea (VIL) on Monday advanced nearly 18 per cent on the NSE over investors renewed interest in telecom stocks over a possible government-led revival. This came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the government doesn't want any telecom company to shut operations.

