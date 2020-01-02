Use RuPay card, get cashback upto Rs 16,000 in these 8 countries: Things you MUST know

Now you can use RuPay card and get cashback up to Rs 16,000 in at least 8 countries. In an announcement made by the National Payments Corporation of India on Thursday, NPCI said that Indians travelling to the UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the UK, the US, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand will be able to earn up to Rs 16,000 cashback per month by getting their RuPay International Card activated. Here are things you must know to avail the cashback benefit.