Cabinet approves setting up of 7 PM MITRA parks with outlay of Rs 4,445 crore over 5 years

Cabinet approves Rs 4,445 crore PM MITRA Yojana to setup mega textile parks.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet Ministry approved setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crores over five years.

Addressing a Cabinet briefing in the national capital, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said, "Union Cabinet approves setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crores over five years.”

The move is inspired by 5F vision of PM Modi- Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

PM MITRA will offer an opportunity to create an integrated textiles value chain right from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing and printing to garment manufacturing at one location. Integrated Textile Value chain at one location will reduce the logistics cost of industry.

Several states such as- Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have expressed their interest in this regard.

Sites for PM MITRA will be selected by a challenge method based on objective criteria.

The Cabinet Ministry also approved Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Union Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for FY20-21. About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision."

