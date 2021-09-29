Cabinet approves doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line at cost of Rs 1,095 crore

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Cabinet approves doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line at cost of Rs 1,095 cr.

Union Cabinet on Wednesday informed that it has approved the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam railway line in Madhya Pradesh during the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the total estimated cost of the project will be Rs 1,095.88 crore.

"The total length of doubling the line is 132.92 km and the project will be completed in four years. The line capacity utilization of the Nimach-Ratlam section is up to 145.6 per cent with maintenance blocks," Thakur added.

The project will increase the capacity of the section, hence, more goods and passenger trains can be introduced to the system. "It will provide easy connectivity as well as boost tourism in the area as many historical sites including Fort of Unchagarh are situated here," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News