Rs 3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census: Sitharaman

The government has allocated Rs 3,726 crore for forthcoming Census, which will be the first digital census, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said the government is also working on a national language translation initiative.
Sitharaman also announced a deep ocean mission with an outlay of more than Rs 4,000 crore over five years.
In other measures, she said the government has also proposed to set up a conciliatory mechanism for quick resolution of contractual disputes.
Further, the government also proposed to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, Sitharaman said.
