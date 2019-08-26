Unichem shares fall after USFDA observation, company says will form corrective plan soon

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Monday said the US health regulator has issued one observation after the inspection of its formulations facility at Ghaziabad.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted inspection at the company's Ghaziabad formulation facility between August 19, 2019 to August 23, 2019. The inspection was a routine Good manufacturing practice (GMP) surveillance," Unichem said in a regulatory filing.

"At the end of inspection, the facility received one observation which is not a repeat observation and is procedural in nature," the company added.

Unichem said it will provide the response and corrective action plan within next 15 working days to address the USFDA observation.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories were trading 1.45 per cent lower at Rs 235.20 apiece on BSE.

