Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO: Here's how to check your allotment status; Get direct link here

Image Source : SENSEX Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO

With oversubscription of more than 165 times Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO has now become the most subscribed IPO (initial public offering) of 2019. It received an overwhelming response for its ₹750 crore IPO. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO is the subsidiary of microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.

If you have also subscribed for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO then here are the details that you should know. The details on how to check the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO allotment list and the direct link has been provided down below this article.

To check the allotment list you will have to visit the official website of Karvy Fintech, which is the registrar of the IPO. The allotment of share has been done as per SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) rules.

To search your name on the allotment list, you will have to enter application id, DPID/client id or with your PAN card number. It advised to keep all the important documents handy while checking the allotment status.

To ensure that maximum investors can be allotted IPO shares, no retail investor will be allotted more than one lot. Due to the oversubscription of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO share allotment would happen by lucky draw, which would be a completely automated and computerized process.

The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stock is likely to list on 12 December on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The issue, which was open from 2 December to 4 December, was priced in the range of Rs 36-37 per share, while the lot size was fixed at 400 shares.

Check Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO allotment list here