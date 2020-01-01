Train fares increased from today: Here's how it will affect your pocket

Indian Railways (Representational image)

Indian Railways passengers will have to shed extra as a nationwide increase in basic fares will be applicable from today. The increased fare, however, is not applicable on suburban trains while they are applicable on mail/express non-AC train, AC trains, and Rajdhani, Shatabdis.

The new rates are applicable from January 01, 2020 (today).

Here's how increased fares will affect your pocket from today

Non-AC, non-suburban train fares increased by 1 paise per km

Mail/express non-AC train fares increased by 2 paise per km

AC trains fares increased by 4 paise per km

Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duronto fare increased by 4 paise per km

The last time train fares were increased was in 2014-2015 when a total of 14.2 percent hike was imposed on passenger trains and freight charges were increased by 6.5 percent.

