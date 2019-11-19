Tuesday, November 19, 2019
     
Traders get more time to register with Seel Import Monitoring System

The government has extended the date for traders till November 20 to register themselves with Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) to import 215 iron and steel products.

November 19, 2019
"One time relaxation till November 20, 2019, for obtaining SIMS registration is notified," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Earlier, the date was November 1.

In September, the government had made it mandatory for traders to register themselves with SIMS to import 215 iron and steel products.

These items include certain flat-rolled products, some stranded wire, ropes, cables; certain items of springs and leaves for springs of iron and steel, tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, diesel-electric locomotives, and some parts of railways.

The SIMS, under the Department of Commerce, collects and publishes data of steel mill product imports. It provides information on steel trade with the US to stakeholders and public.

