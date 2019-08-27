Service connection charges for load extension reduced in Punjab

Representative image

In a relief for power consumers, Punjab government on Tuesday announced nearly 50 per cent reduction in service connection charges (SCC) for extension of load.

Necessary directions have been issued to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in this regard, an official release said here.

The move will provide benefits worth Rs 150 crore to farmers and Rs 50 crore to domestic/commercial consumers.

PSPCL had submitted a petition to the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC), following which a Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS) had been launched for extension of load by farmers for tubewell motors, and for household and commercial load from August 27 to October 31, 2019.

As per the VDS, farmers would now have to deposit Rs 2,500 per bhp instead of the existing prescribed rate of Rs 4,750 per bhp.

Domestic consumers will have to pay SCC rate of Rs 225 to Rs 885 only as against the existing load-wise SCC of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,600, while commercial consumers would have to now pay SCC rates of Rs 500 to Rs 800 only.