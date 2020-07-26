Image Source : SBI PENSIONSEVA SBI PensionSeva: State Bank of India launches Pension Seva website; Check its benefits, registration process

SBI PensionSeva: State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender has launched SBI PensionSeva – dedicatedly for its pensioners (other than staff pensioners), who have their pension account in the bank. SBI PensionSeva website is simple to use and would benefit the general public pensioners immensely.

Pensioners drawing their pension from SBI can login to SBI Pension Seva website and check their pension-related details instantly– like the pension payment details from the first pension onwards and other details as well.

Services Available In PensionSeva --- Benefits

The services available on this website include:

Download of Arrear calculation sheets

Download of Pensionslip/Form 16

Pension Profile Details

Investment related details

Life Certificate status

Transactions Details

Extended Benefits to Pensioners

SMS alert on mobile phone with pension payment details.

Pension slip through email/pension paying branch.

Facility to submit life certificate at any branch of State Bank of India.

JeevanPramaan facility available at branches.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme(SCSS)

EPPO provision for Defence/Railway/CPAO/Rajasthan pensioners

SBI PensionSeva: How to register

Pensioners having pension accounts in SBI may register themselves on the SBI Pension Seva website through pensionseva.sbi/WebPages/Login/PensionerRegistration.aspx

The details to be entered for new user registration:

User-ID (to be created by the pensioner with min 5 characters)

Pension account number

Date of Birth

Branch code of pension paying branch

Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch

Instructions --- New User Registration:

Create a User-id (to be created by the pensioner - min 5 characters)

Enter your Pension account number

Enter your Date of Birth

Enter the Branch code of pension paying branch

Your registered email id same as submitted to the branch

Enter new password, then confirm password

i) Passwords should have a minimum length of 8 characters

Choose 2 profile questions and answers and save for future reference, as it will be required in case you forget your password

On successful registration, a mail would be sent to the registered email where a link will be available for account activation.

After activation, pensioner can login through his registered ID/Password.

User account will be locked out automatically after three consecutive unsuccessful logon attempts.

Forgot Password:

ii) Passwords should have a combination of uppercase and lowercase alphabets, numerals and special characters

If user forgets his/her password, then password can be changed by using the profile questions and answers chosen at the time of registration.

Reset Password:

If user forgets his/her password, and forgets the profile questions also then “Reset Password” can be used for generating the new password. Temporary password will be sent to the registered mail id for changing the password.

