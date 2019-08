Anil Ambani

Reliance Power on Monday reported 80 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit in June quarter due to lower revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 187.48 crore in June quarter last year, a BSE filing said.

According to the statement, the company's total income dipped to Rs 2,163.39 crore in the June quarter from Rs 2,377.85 crore year ago.