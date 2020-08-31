Image Source : JIOFIBER JioFiber announces 'no-condition 30-day free trial' for new customers

JioFiber has revamped its tariff plans and has announced a 'no condition 30-day free trial' for all new customers. New JioFiber customers activating from September 1, will get the 30-day free trial. Under the unconditional free trial, customers will get 150 Mbps "truly" unlimited internet, 4K set-top box with access to top 10 paid OTT apps at no cost, free voice calling for 30 days.

If the customer does not like the service during the trial period, the company will take it back and no questions will be asked, a company statement said. Further, plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans and any JioFiber customer onboarded between August 15 and 31 will also get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio.

The tariff plans start from Rs 399 per month and go up to Rs 1,499 a month. Commenting on this development, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio said: "JioFiber is already the largest Fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger. We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family."

"After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns. I urge everyone to join the JioFiber movement to make India the broadband leader of the world," he added.

