Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM 2019 LIVE: Jio Fiber Services to be launched on 5th September

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD, Mukesh Ambani is addressing shareholders at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Reliance Industries. Mukesh Ambani has announced that Saudi Aramco will invest for a 20 per cent stake in RIL's O2C division.

Mukesh Ambani, who is addressing the AGM now, also announced that Reliance is entering in a JV with BP.

- Jio Fiber Welcome Offer - Jio Fiber customers opting for the annual plan - JIO-FOREVER plan - to get a FULL HD TELEVISION or a Home PC and a 4K SET-TOP-BOX absolutely free, Mukesh Ambani announced.

- We are now investing in scaling-up advanced technologies in our country, even ahead of the rest of the world: Mukesh Ambani

- Over the next 12 months, Reliance Jio will install one of the largest blockchain networks in the world in India, with tens of thousands of nodes operational on day one, Mukesh Ambani announced.

- Reliance Jio is setting up a pan-India Edge Computing and Content Distribution network starting with tens of thousands of nodes, Mukesh Ambani announced at RIL AGM.

- Jio First Day First Show - Premium JIOFIBER customers can watch movies at home… the same day they are released in theaters! This service will be launched in the middle of 2020: Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM

- With every JIOFIBER home, all our LCO partners will continue to have a steady stream of revenue for their broadcast TV business: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM

- Over the past months, we have upgraded our MSO’s infrastructure to world-class standards. Now LCO partners can offer the largest bouquet of High-Definition channels to customers with better features, reliability and customer experience than even DTH: Mukesh Ambani said at RIL AGM

- Jio Fiber Services to be launched on a commercial basis on 5th September 2019 - on the third anniversary of #JIO’s launch. Plan to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments in 1,600 towns: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM #JioGigafiber

- NBIoT - a Rs 20,000 cr per year revenue opportunity for #JIO. Jio’s IoT platform will be commercially available starting 1st January, 2020: Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM

- The investment cycle for Jio is now complete: Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM.

- Revenues from each of its new growth engines to kick-in within FY 2019-20: Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM​

- - Delighted to announce the biggest foreign investment in the history of Reliance- Saudi Aramco and Reliance have agreed to form a long-term partnership in our Oil to Chemicals (O2C) division​

