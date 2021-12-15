Wednesday, December 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. RBI imposes penalty on PNB, ICICI Bank | Here's why

RBI imposes penalty on PNB, ICICI Bank | Here's why

In the case of the ICICI Bank, the RBI said the statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation of the bank was conducted by it with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2019.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
Mumbai Published on: December 15, 2021 21:33 IST
rbi penalty on icici, pnb banks
Image Source : FILE

RBI imposes penalty on PNB, ICICI Bank | Here's why

Punjab National Bank and ICICI Bank were fined with a penalty of Rs. 1.8 crore and Rs 30 lakhs respectively by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday. The penalties were imposed for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. In a statement, the RBI said the Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was conducted by it with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2019.

Following the ISE and examination of other documents, the RBI found contravention of its provisions relating to the pledge of shares by the PNB.

In the case of the ICICI Bank, the RBI said the statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation of the bank was conducted by it with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2019.

Later, the RBI found non-compliance with directions related to levy of charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in saving accounts.

In both cases, penalties were based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and were not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their respective customers, the RBI mentioned.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Govt exploring public financing at 6 per cent annual interest rate for road infra projects: Gadkari

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News